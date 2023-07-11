Joe Scarborough Openly Laughs at James Comer After Star Hunter Biden Informant Charged as a Chinese Agent

The cast of Morning Joe could barely contain their laughter as they mocked Congressman James Comer (R-KY) over the reversal of fortune about the whistleblower he promised would expose the Biden family’s criminal corruption.

An unsealed indictment shows that Gal Luft, a dual Israeli-U.S. citizen and head of the Analysis of Global Security think tank, was charged with acting as a Chinese agent. Luft also faces charges stemming from his alleged attempts to broker arms deals and the illegal sale of Iranian oil.

Luft was arrested in Cyprus earlier this year but is currently a fugitive after skipping bail while awaiting extradition to the United States. This comes after Comer spent months touting the House Oversight Committee’s informant on President Joe Biden and Hunter Biden, just for the whistleblower to go MIA.

Since Comer complained about his critics who’ve made fun of him on MSNBC in the past, Mika Brzezinski commented on “the stupidity” as Willie Geist recapped all of this for Morning Joe.

“I mean, seriously. How could we have doubted this guy?” Joe Scarborough said with obvious sarcasm. That’s when Brzezinski came up with a tongue-in-cheek name for the congressman: “Comer Simpson.”

Eugene Robinson joined the mock contrition as he snarked, “Oh, the shame. Oh, the humanity. How could we have doubted?”

Comer has really proven, even in the constellation of crazy House Republicans trying to investigate and pin something on the Bidens, something, anything. Comer has actually distinguished himself as, I think, the worst at this point. He is really incompetent at this and they should have picked somebody else.

