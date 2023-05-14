‘Just Stunning!’ Maria Bartiromo Blown Away by James Comer Saying His Committee Lost Biden Investigation Informant

Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo decided to ignore the skepticism of her network colleagues and take Rep. James Comer (R-KY) at face value with his claims against President Joe Biden’s family.

Bartiromo spoke with the House Oversight Committee chairman on Sunday Morning Futures after fuming at the media for not giving more reverence to Comer’s recent briefing on the Biden family’s bank records. During that briefing on Wednesday, Comer made nefarious insinuations about the Bidens’ foreign business dealings, but failed to produce evidence directly implicating the president or his family in an illegal scheme of international influence peddling.

While Bartiromo’s Fox News colleagues have repeatedly pressed Comer to produce facts to back up his allegations about the Biden family taking part in criminal activities, she asked the House Oversight committee chair for a status report on the whistleblowers and informants in the Biden investigation. Comer told her “Well, unfortunately, we can’t track down the informant. We’re hopeful that the informant is still there. The whistleblower knows the informant. The whistleblower is very credible.”

Comer went on to add “no president has ever been accused of the things that the Biden family’s been accused of.” But Bartiromo then interjected.

“Hold on a second, Congressman. Did you just say that the whistleblower or the informant is now missing?”

“Well, we’re hopeful that we can find the informant,” said Comer. “Remember, these informants are kind of in the spy business, so they don’t make a habit of being seen a lot or being high profile or anything like that.”

Comer went on to say that “nine of the ten people that we’ve identified that have very good knowledge with respect to the Bidens, they’re one of three things. They’re either currently in court, they’re currently in jail, or they’re currently missing.” As he railed against the media, the FBI and the Biden White House, Bartiromo called the latest developments as told by Comer “absolutely extraordinary. And it is stunning that some people are missing, that you need to the prove this.”

Comer wouldn’t say who at the White House is supposedly intimidating potential witnesses, and he went on to complain that the Oversight Committee Democrats are “acting as a criminal defense attorney for the Biden family.” The chairman continued to give nebulous answers to Bartiromo’s questions, and she wrapped up the interview by commenting “Just stunning. A stunning breaking news story this morning that some of these people now may be missing.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com