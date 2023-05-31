Joe Scarborough Slams ‘Self-Righteous Republicans’ Who Didn’t Care About National Spending Under Trump: ‘What Hypocrisy!’

Joe Scarborough tore into the “stupid virtue signaling” from Republicans hyperventilating over the national debt after they weren’t so concerned about that while Donald Trump was still in office.

The Wednesday conversation on Morning Joe revolved around the Congressional GOP mutiny that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy faces over the debt ceiling deal he reached with President Joe Biden. Scarborough called this “total nonsense” as he said the Freedom Caucus failed to curb spending while Republicans were in control of Congress meaningfully.

Scarborough pointed out that the national debt skyrocketed under Trump’s administration.

“That is more debt piled up in Donald Trump’s terms — with all of these self-righteous Republicans — than were piled up in the first 220 years of this republic,” Scarborough exclaimed.

“They are counting on people not remembering, being too busy, and not holding them accountable,” Mika Brzezinski added. “And they just take a position that serves them at the moment.”

After mocking the Freedom Caucus’ condemnation of the debt bill, Scarborough kept the tangent going as he assessed that “Kevin McCarthy and Joe Biden have actually put together far more conservative debt ceiling deal than Donald Trump and these same Republicans did.” This led to Scarborough accusing these Congressmen of lying to voters and only acting as small-government conservatives when Democrats are in control.

“When Republicans are in the White House… suddenly they spend money more than anybody else in U.S. history,” Scarborough said. “They can’t fake news their way out of it. They can’t lie their way out of it. It’s in the numbers. It’s in Donald Trump’s own Treasury Department numbers…What hypocrisy.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com