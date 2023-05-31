Rep. Andy Biggs Rips Kevin McCarthy Debt Deal: ‘New Coalition’ With Democrats ‘Really Concerning’ to House GOP

Rep. Andy Biggs fired a shot across the House Speaker’s bow during a Wednesday AM appearance on Fox & Friends lamenting Kevin McCarthy’s deal with Democrats and raising questions about his future as majority leader of the Republican-controlled House.

McCarthy is facing intense pressure from members of the Republican House Freedom Caucus after a weekend deal struck with President Joe Biden over raising the debt ceiling. Rep. Chip Roy notably questioned McCarthy’s future as the Speaker during Tuesday’s firey midday press event.

Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy flatly asked what his guest thinks will happen to Kevin McCarthy, to which Biggs replied:

BIGGS: Well, you know, Steve, I can’t predict what will happen with Kevin. I know there’s a lot of dissatisfaction. I’ve been focusing on the bill and trying to get the word out on what I think are the problems with the bill. It’s hard to say what’ll happen with Kevin. I’m more concerned what’s going to go on with the trajectory of the term, because does this represent a new coalition and a new trajectory where the speaker’s going to go to the Democrats more and more to try to put forward whatever he thinks his agenda ought to be? And that’s that’s really concerning to me, and I think it should be concerning to members of our conference.

Doocy then challenged his guest if he agreed that the Republicans got more out of the deficit deal, which sort of went sideways:

DOOCY: Well, ultimately, you would agree that the Republicans got more out of the deal than the Democrats? BIGGS: No, I don’t think I would agree with that at all. Not at all. DOOCY: Well, the speaker has said things to that effect. Stephen Moore on the pages of The New York Post said that, The Wall Street Journal supports the passage of this bill. So there are some out there who think that the Republicans are doing better than the Democrats. BIGGS: Yeah, and I understand that. But I wonder if they’ve read the bill. I mean, I’m looking at Edmund PAYGO, where they claim that originally they claimed they were going to get one and a half trillion dollars worth of savings. Edmond PAYGO doesn’t work and they know it doesn’t work. And you can’t even have judicial review because the person who determines whether they have to the administrative agencies have to use pay. Go is the director of Office of Management Budget Management Budget, who is a Democrat. And that program in and of itself only goes one year. So, Steve, I don’t view this as a victory for us. I view this as kind of a a very as I said yesterday, it’s a monstrosity. I think it’s a it’s a real problem and will be a continuing problem for us as it careens us down over the debt cliff. Sooner rather than later, you got to turn your spending curve down and this bill does not do that. DOOCY: Yeah, Washington, famous for spending a lot of money we don’t have. Congressman, thank you very much for starting the day and tell us where you stand on this.

Watch above via Fox News.

