Joe Scarborough and former Senator Claire McCaskill suggested that the reason President Donald Trump visited with Republican members of Congress on Capitol Hill on Monday was to get GOP Senators to “pretend” that Trump’s political rivals Barack Obama and Joe Biden committed crimes.

With a currently cratered U.S. economy and a national coronavirus death toll reaching nearly 100,000, Trump’s chances for reelection looking less likely than before given current trend in national and battleground state polls.

McCaskill noted that the presidential lunch with GOP Senators, Trump suggested that Republican Congress members had to lie about Barack Obama and Joe Biden, and “make them criminals.” The former Missouri Senator added that Trump “wants to get to the point where they’re chanting lock them up at his rallies about Obama and Biden who have done nothing illegal, nothing.”

Scarborough noted that the Trump campaign is “really nervous,” and that “it’s looking ugly,” before listing battleground states Trump is behind or running neck and neck, like Colorado, Michigan, Arizona, Pennsylvania and Florida.

“And so now Donald Trump is going and asking these poor Senate Republicans who are at risk of losing their own seats to do something that the Attorney general, Donald Trump’s own Roy Cohn refuses to do, and that is to pretend that they committed any crime,” the Morning Joe host noted. “Barr said, I’m not going to be investigating Obama or Biden. And why did he say that? Because there’s nothing there!”

