Joe Scarborough Warns It Will Be Trump’s Fault if Stacey Abrams Becomes Governor of Georgia: He’s a ‘Cancer’ to His Own Party

Morning Joe looked at Donald Trump’s recent statements and assessed that the former president will only have himself to blame if he keeps on sabotaging the Republican Party’s prospects.

Trump released a statement on Wednesday that declared “If we don’t solve the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020 (which we have thoroughly and conclusively documented), Republicans will not be voting in ‘22 or ‘24. It is the single most important thing for Republicans to do.” There is no evidence of mass voter fraud despite Trump’s incessant claims, and numerous audits and legal proceedings over the past year have established this fact.

Mika Brzezinski reacted to Trump’s statement by recalling when he used conspiracy theories to sow doubt over the integrity of Georgia’s elections. This, in turn, seemed to have the effect of depressing GOP voter turnout, which allowed Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock to win their senate seats.

Joe Scarborough asked Willie Geist if Trump’s “crazy talk” means he won’t run again in 2024. Geist described Trump’s comments as a “temper tantrum” as he also agreed that the former president damaged the GOP’s position in Georgia.

Scarborough continued to drive the conversation forward by invoking Trump’s recent campaign rally where he blasted Brian Kemp while suggesting Georgia would be better off with Stacey Abrams as governor.

I have always said the Republicans were day-trading and this guy was going to do more to destroy the party the long-term than anybody else ever could on the Democratic side. If you are a Georgia Republican and you have seen Donald Trump elect Ralph Warnock and then Jon Ossoff and now here you have Stacey Abrams is going to be running against Brian Kemp…But Donald Trump is telling his base don’t vote for Kemp? Vote for Stacey Abrams? If you are a Georgia Republican, you got to be thinking ‘this guy is a cancer on our state GOP party.’

Watch above, via MSNBC.

