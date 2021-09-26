Trump Says Having Stacey Abrams as Georgia Governor ‘Might Be Better’ Than Republican Brian Kemp

Former President Donald Trump kept up his grudge against Georgia’s Republican governor, Brian Kemp, by suggesting it “might be better” if he had been defeated by Democrat Stacey Abrams.

Trump held a rally in Perry, Georgia on Saturday night where he continued to espouse his 2020 election conspiracy theories, even after his loss to President Joe Biden was confirmed once again in Arizona. At one point, Trump compared his refusal to admit defeat to how Kemp beat Abrams in Georgia’s 2018 gubernatorial election, but she refused to concede as she claimed that the election was tarnished by voter suppression.

“When Stacey Abrams says I’m not going to concede, that’s okay,” Trump said mockingly. “Of course, having her, I think, might be better than having your existing governor, if you want to know the truth. Might very well be better.”

Trump also used his speech to call Kemp “a disaster” and say it was a “mistake” supporting him in the past. This marks a continuation of Trump’s anger toward Kemp ever since the Georgia governor refused to go along with the former president’s attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss within the state.

Georgia’s 2020 election vote was certified for Biden after multiple ballot counts, even as Trump and his allies railed at Kemp and others with claims of voter fraud. After Kemp couldn’t help him, Trump lobbed numerous attacks at him over the last few months, and he has pledged to campaign against Kemp’s re-election in 2022.

