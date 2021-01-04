President Donald Trump sputtered to the end of hour-and-a-half Georgia senate campaign rally fumbling through a rambling list of random and intensely delusional conspiracy theories to explain why he lost the 2020 election by seven million votes and 74 Electoral College votes.

Revisiting many of the completely false claims he has touted for weeks — and that have been drummed out of both state and federal courts dozens of times — Trump recited a litany of baseless, fantastical fraud claims that left his rally audience deathly quiet for long stretches.

During one rant, Trump attacked the Dominion voting machines — one of the pro-Trump dead-enders most-popular myths, which has been debunked repeatedly, including by Fox & Friends Steve Doocy — and finished with a bizarre, confusing claim about the ability to hack the voting software as somehow tantamount to taking over the entire Internet.

“Cyber security experts agree that voting machines should not be connected to the Internet at any time in any way, shape or form. Did you see that during the hearing?” Trump asked as the audience, clearly not following, remained silent. “This guy sitting there, ‘Can you connect in to the machines? Yes. How do you do that?’ Within about 25 seconds, he controlled the Internet.”

“The press won’t report, this they’re probably turning off. They don’t like this,” he then randomly claimed, before alluding to his now-infamous phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “They talked about my phone call. They don’t like my phone call. Everybody loved my phone call.”

This is a ridiculously silly claim, as even staunch Trump supporters like Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), who acknowledged “everyone” agreed his solicitation of election fraud was “not helpful.”

Turning to Arizona, the president then cited an unnamed “expert mathematician” who allegedly said the only way that Trump could’ve narrowly lost the state is if President-elect Joe Biden somehow won 130% of registered Democratic voters and Trump won negative 30 percent of registered Republican voters, an absurd assertion that would require a massive conspiracy to cover up, including that state’s Republican governor and hundreds of other election officials.

Wrapping up, Trump then told rallygoers that, despite his previous dismissals of the Georgia runoff elections as “illegal and invalid,” GOP voters should “flood your polling places with a historic tidal wave ” to overcome the alleged Democratic election fraud.

His logic? “Because at a certain point the machines are gonna explode.”

But he then immediately conceded that: “They almost did with me. They didn’t quite get there unfortunately. We’ll figure that out.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

