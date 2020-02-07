CNN’s John Berman expressed genuine shock at how President Donald Trump ostensibly questioned the faith of Senator Mitt Romney and Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a Thursday morning address at the National Prayer Breakfast.

Trump said to ” I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong. Nor do I like people who say, I pray for you, when they know that that’s not so.”

Berman made clear that, in his esteem, Trump was talking about Romney and Pelosi, saying “Mitt Romney said he pledged an oath to God and it was because of that oath where he decided that he needed to vote to convict the president and Nancy Pelosi has long said she praise for the president.”

After introducing Alex Morris, senior writer for Rolling Stone who has written about growing up in a Christian conservative household, Berman did not demur in describing Trump’s commenters.

“It was interesting, is one word, ironic is another ward, jaw-dropping is a third word you can use to see president Donald Trump portray himself as an arbiter of faith at the National Prayer Breakfast.”

What followed was a thoughtful and measured discussion focused on the seeming distance between Trump’s decorum flouting behavior and the support he gets from his Evangelical base.

