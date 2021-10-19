CNN’s John King revealed he is immunocompromised and has multiple sclerosis while on air Tuesday.

The anchor shared his diagnosis while discussing the Covid-19 vaccine and vaccination mandates in the workplace, saying he is grateful that his colleagues have received their shots.

“It’s a shared responsibility. If I can do something to help protect somebody else,” he said of the vaccine. “I’m going share a secret I’ve never spoken before — I’m immunocompromised. I have multiple sclerosis. So, I’m grateful you’re all vaccinated. I’m grateful my employer says that all these amazing people who work on the floor who came in here for the last 18 months when we were doing this are vaccinated now that we have vaccines.”

The anchor went on to say that he is still nervous about bringing the virus home to his 10-year-old son as he cannot receive the vaccine yet.

“I don’t like the government telling me what to do. I don’t like my boss telling me what to do,” he added. “In this case it’s important.”

King’s revelation came as the political battle over vaccine mandates continues to deepen, with members of the Republican Party largely opposing the notion of mandatory vaccinations.

Watch above, via CNN.

