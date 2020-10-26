John Oliver Slams ‘Truly Evil’ Trump Administration’s Obsession with Attacking Asylum: ‘It Literally Makes You a Monster’

John Oliver exposed the Trump administration’s “truly evil” use of Title 42 on Sunday’s Last Week Tonight — slamming them for using a public health crisis to regulate and hurt immigrants seeking asylum.

The host explained Title 42 — a United States Code that deals with public health and civil rights — later diving into how President Donald Trump and his administration used the code as an “attack on asylum.”

“It’s a provision that gives the government broad power to act during a public health crisis,” Oliver explained. “And the Trump administration is currently claiming that, because of the pandemic, it gives them the authority to shut down the border to virtually all migrants.”

To further stress his point, the host gave his viewers true examples of immigrants who have been kept in detention centers or have been kept out of the United States altogether. He exposed how dangerous the situations asylum seekers face can be — as many are raped, kidnaped, or even murdered while they await their hearings.

Oliver also noted the Trump administration insists that Title 42 is not directly related to immigration and asylum — blaming the slowing of immigration on the coronavirus pandemic.

“But a Trump official saying his actions have nothing to do with immigration is about as believable as Cookie Monster saying his actions have nothing to do with cookies,” said Oliver. “Because of course they do. They’re the thing you’re so obsessed with it literally makes you a monster.”

“The Trump administration’s attack on asylum has been focused, dedicated, and deeply resourceful,” he said. “And I know those aren’t adjectives you’re used to associating with this administration, but in this one area, they’ve been truly disciplined about being truly evil.”

