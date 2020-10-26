Rep. Max Rose Tells New York Voter He’s ‘F*cked’ Out of His ‘Mind’

Rep. Max Rose (D-NY) told a voter he was “f*cked” out of his “mind” after being criticized while canvassing outside of a grocery store.

During a WNBC television segment, Rose was filmed handing out fliers outside of a grocery store for his reelection campaign against challenger and New York State Assemblymember Nicole Malliotakis.

After one individual told Rose, “I don’t believe in your politics,” noting that Rose stands “with Black Lives Matter,” the congressman replied, “You got me.”

As another man with a trolley walked past Rose and shouted, “I hope your political career ends,” Rose shot back, “Bro, I thought you were fucked out of your mind… so don’t worry.”

“I am out of my mind!” the voter declared.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) criticized Rose’s handling of voters on Twitter, responding, “Strange campaign strategy. Democrat Max Rose was just caught on tape cussing out voters in front of a grocery store.”

Rose dismissed McCarthy’s tweet with his own response.

