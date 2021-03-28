Jon Karl Defends Border Questions at Biden Press Conference: It’s ‘Not Right-Wing Talking Points’

ABC’s Jon Karl offered a retort to Joe Biden supporters who objected to the border questions the president received during his first White House press conference.

After guest-hosting on Sunday for This Week, Karl joined CNN’s Brian Stelter on Reliable Sources to contrast Biden’s strategy for engaging the media with that of former President Donald Trump. Karl’s introduction came as Stelter praised ABC’s Cecilia Vega for questioning Biden with her observations from the border.

Earlier in the show, Stelter called it “a real shock” that Biden didn’t get any questions about the economy or the coronavirus during his press conference. After that, he and his guests focused on whether the presser showed that the Biden administration’s agenda is being forced into a “right-wing narrative” with all of the questions over the border situation.

Stelter led his conversation with Karl by asking what he makes of the criticism for how the White House press pool handled that Biden press conference on Thursday. As Karl spoke about his strategy for press conferences with the president, he defended Vega’s immigration question by saying “that is not right-wing talking points.”

Cecilia had just been at the border. She just talked to migrants who had come over, including some that said, point blank, that they had come because they thought they would have better treatment now that Joe Biden was president. That’s a legitimate question to put to the president, and I thought that his answer was one of the more interesting moments in that press conference.

Watch above, via CNN.

