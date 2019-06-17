Jon Stewart tore into Senator Mitch McConnell on Sunday by saying the Senate Majority Leader bears a lot of the blame for why the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund repeatedly finds itself in a state of financial instability.

The former Daily Show host joined Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday to talk about his emotional appeals for Congress to reauthorize funding to compensate the victims and first responders of the 9/11 attacks. As Stewart spoke of congressional roadblocks the bill encountered each time it needed a renewal, the conversation eventually moved towards how the Senate will have to review the bill even if it cleared the House of Representatives.

When asked if he has “problems” with McConnell, Stewart answered that the Senate leader has been “the white whale” of getting the bill passed.

“I think it’s the cynicism that’s displayed by Washington that also causes this situation to be so emotional. They asked Mitch McConnell about the testimony after it was done and he said, ‘gosh’ — I think he used the word gosh. ‘Gosh, we haven’t looked at that in a while, but we will look at it and I’m sure we will deal with it as compassionately as we have in the past.’ But I want to make it clear that this has never been dealt with compassionately by Senator McConnell. He has always held out until the very last minute, and only then, under intense lobbying and public shaming, has he even deigned to move on it.”

Stewart concluded his lament with by remarking that this bill should be a bipartisan issue, and yet, “Not all Republicans oppose this, but everyone who has opposed it is a Republican.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

