Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart ripped Congress to shreds on Tuesday for not being more supportive of the survivors and first responders who continue to suffer from the aftereffects of 9/11.

In his testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, Stewart appealed for a new extension of the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund since it’s currently on track to expire in 2020.

Stewart has criticized Congress before for being slow in renewing the fund, and on Tuesday, he went off as he delivered his opening statement on the fact that there were so many empty seats at the committee hearing.

“What an incredible metaphor this room is for the entire process that getting healthcare and benefits for 9/11 first responders has come to. Behind me, a filled room of 9/11 first responders. And in front of me, a nearly empty Congress. Sick and dying, they brought themselves down here to speak to no one. Shameful! It’s an embarrassment to the country and it’s a stain on this institution. And you should be ashamed of yourselves for those that aren’t here, but you won’t be, because accountability doesn’t appear to be something that occurs in this chamber.”

Stewart went on to say it was “utterly unacceptable” to see the “disrespect” shown to the survivors accompanying him to lobby for the bill. He blasted Congress for their “callous indifference,” “rank hypocrisy,” and excuses for not providing permanent support for the fund.

“Your indifference cost these men and women their most valuable commodity: time,” Stewart said. “They responded in five seconds, they did their jobs…Eighteen years later, do yours!”

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

