‘Bury Our Heads in the Sands of Florida and Hope for the Best’: CNN Doc Mocks FL Surgeon General’s Covid Testing Comments

CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner dinged controversial Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo on Monday night after Ladapo made some remarks about Covid-19 testing.

In October, Ladapo raised doubt about Covid vaccines, stating, “We don’t know all there is to know.”

“We’re going to be working to unwind the, sort of, testing psychology that our federal leadership has managed to – unfortunately – get most of the country in over the last two years,” said Ladapo at a press conference on Monday. “We need to unwind this testing, sort of, planning on living one’s life around testing. Without it, we’re gonna be sort of stuck in the same cycle.”

Erin Burnett pointed out Ladapo’s comments reflect many people’s frustration with various Covid protocols.

“Does he have a point?” she asked. “And if not, why?”

“No,” replied Reiner. “In fact, it’s hard to believe those comments came from the surgeon general of one of the largest states in this country. And his words echo what the former president of the United States Donald Trump said in June of 2020 when he told a huge crowd in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that the downside to testing is that you find so many cases and then he told people to slow the testing down, please. The problem isn’t that testing is finding people who are fine. The problem is that we don’t have enough tests.”

Reiner said he believes schools should be kept open for in-person learning.

In that case, he said, “One of the major things you would do is test even more – to find people, find kids, find teachers who are positive, isolate them for a few days and keep the rest of the school open. The problem is that when you have so much virus in the community, and you’re trying to keep businesses open without testing, you’re allowing the virus to continue to spread unabated. So, if anything, we need to do much more testing, not bury our heads in the sands of Florida and hope for the best.”

