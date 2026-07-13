President Donald Trump stopped himself in the middle of a wild rant about former President Barack Obama — just as he appeared to be on the verge of a particularly nasty insult.

In an interview on Fox & Friends Monday, the president criticized his predecessors for their handling of Iran, saving most of his venom for Obama.

“Look for 47 years, they’ve been tapping people along — every president got tapped along, didn’t do anything,” Trump said. “And they became more and more powerful. This should have been done 47 years ago, shouldn’t have been allowed to start. But Clinton let them go, and Bush let them go. Everybody let them go. And Obama was the worst of all, because Obama actually went to their side.”

But just as he accused Obama of having gone to Iran’s “side” with his nuclear deal, Trump stopped himself from going even further.

“You know he’s a… well… let’s not say,” Trump said. “Let’s not say, let’s leave that for another time. He was terrible.”

Despite cutting himself off before throwing that particular jab, the president still had plenty to say about Obama’s handling of Iran.

“He gave them 1.7 billion in case, in green cash, in satchels in an airplane and brought it to Iran,” Trump said. “$1.7 billion. Do you know what that is? Did you ever see a million dollars in cash? This is 1.7 billion. It took up an entire Boeing 75, and they flew it to Tehran, and they gave it to people that were waiting at a plane. Can you imagine these people? They never saw money, and now all of a sudden they’ve got 1.7 billion in cash. And he gave them hundreds of billions of dollars in cash and everything else, and he went to their side…. They became much more powerful because of Obama. And Biden, who was the vice president. But he probably had nothing to say because he was such a stupid person.”

The Trump administration’s recently signed memorandum of understanding called for a $300 billion fund to be set up for Iran — although that money was to come from outside investors.

Watch above, via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!