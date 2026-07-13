JUST IN: Trump Announces Primetime Address to the Nation in New Post

President Donald Trump announced in a Truth Social post Monday that he’ll be addressing the nation on Thursday.

“Donald Trump will be making a Speech to the Nation on Thursday evening, at 9 P.M. Eastern,” the third-person post read. “Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Although Trump gave no details on what he planned to discuss, the address comes as fighting with Iran intensified in the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend. U.S. Central Command launched a new barrage of strikes Sunday evening, writing on X, “The Commander in Chief has directed the strikes to hold Iranian forces accountable.” The post referred to Iran’s attack of a Cyprus-flagged container ship on Saturday that caused one civilian crew member to go missing.

There is likely to be discussion in media circles about whether some networks will take Trump’s Thursday speech. His last several primetime addresses took on a heavily partisan political tone, and there was grousing from some critics about broadcast networks having to ditch regular programming to air it.

“While Americans might have been disappointed in Trump’s say-nothing address — which glossed over the financial hardships they are feeling, particularly at the gas pump — that might have been nothing compared to the frustration of the networks that had to interrupt regularly scheduled programming,” Poynter’s Tom Jones wrote, adding, “That was probably especially true for CBS and Fox. CBS had to interrupt a two-hour episode of ‘Survivor,’ while Fox was airing the two-hour season finale of ‘The Masked Singer.'”

The New York Times’ Tyler Pager wrote at the time that Trump’s 19 minute speech, “largely repeated the same messages he has in recent public appearances. That will certainly disappoint some Republican allies, as well as investors, who were hoping the president would announce how he planned to end the war.”

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