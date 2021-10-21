Florida Surgeon General Casts Doubt on Covid-19 Vaccines: ‘We Don’t Know All There Is to Know’

During a press conference on Thursday, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo expressed skepticism toward Covid-19 vaccines.

Ladapo was flanked by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and people holding signs reading “Freedom Has A Home Here,” and also signs resembling the Gadsden Flag (“Don’t Tread On Me”), but featuring an alligator instead of a snake. The top doctor proceeded to call into question the effectiveness of the vaccine and also suggested its longterm effects are unknown.

“It’s just an unbelievable time in the country,” said Florida’s top doctor. “You wake up each day and you wonder what new, unprecedented policy step some leader in, unfortunately California, a state that I lived in and really enjoyed.”

Ladapo was formerly a researcher at the UCLA School of Medicine until DeSantis tapped him to be surgeon general in September.

At the presser he denounced “extreme policies” that failed to assess risks versus benefits.

“I mean you hear these stories of people telling you what’s been happening in their lives,” said Ladapo. “Nurses, pregnant women who are being forced to, you know, to sort of put something in their bodies that we don’t know all there is to know about yet no matter what people on TV tell you.”

He added, “We’re finding that the data are showing that some of these vaccines, the protection from infection is less than 40% and even less than that for some of them. So, this idea that we are foolish for not believing people who are telling us things that we don’t have data for right now is ridiculous. and people need to continue and stick with their intuition, and their sensibilities.”

Ladapo called breakthrough cases “common” and railed against vaccine mandates. “The governor and I will never support those types of policies,” he said.

He also claimed there’s been a “concerted effort” to suppress stories about adverse reactions to the vaccines.

Some relevant information that Ladapo did not mention would include the fact that the vaccines have been remarkably effective in reducing the chances one will require hospitalization due to Covid-19. Moreover, more than 99% of Covid deaths happening now are among unvaccinated people.

Ladapo also works at the University of Florida’s College of Medicine. Between the two positions, his annual salary is $512,000, Politico recently reported.

