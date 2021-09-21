Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Tuesday that he’s chosen a researcher at the UCLA School of Medicine to be the state’s next surgeon general. Joseph Ladapo, a Harvard-educated physician who has questioned whether Covid-19 vaccines could help end the Covid-19 pandemic, will be the state’s top public health official.

Last year, Ladapo wrote an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal, where he called masking a “distraction.” He cited certain randomized clinical trials and said, “Most have shown that wearing a mask has little or no effect on respiratory virus transmission.”

And in June, Ladapo and a co-author wrote in the Journal, “The risks of a COVID-19 vaccine may outweigh the benefits for certain low-risk populations, such as children, young adults and people who have recovered from COVID-19.”

This assessment is not shared by the broader medical community.

Like DeSantis, Ladapo is also against mandating masking and vaccinations. After being introduced by the governor, he spoke and took questions.

“Florida will completely reject fear,” Ladapo declared. “Fear is done.”

At one point, he was asked a question (that was inaudible) about vaccines.

“Vaccines are up to the person,” responded the new surgeon general. “There’s nothing special about them compared to any other preventive measure. So, absolutely. Great things about vaccines for Covid-19, prevent the risk of serious illness. Fantastic. People get to make a choice about what they want to do with that information.”

Ladapo was then asked if the state should be promoting the vaccine.

“The state should be promoting good health, and vaccination isn’t the only path to that. It’s been treated almost like a religion, and that’s just senseless, right? There are lots of good pathways to health, and vaccination’s not the only one. So we support measures for good health.”

The pandemic continues to hit Florida hard. On Monday, it was reported that 376 Floridians had died on average each day over the previous seven days. It was the highest weeklong rolling average the state has ever reported.

Watch above via ABC Action News

