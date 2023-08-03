Joy Behar Says She’d Rather See Trump Exiled To Saudi Arabia Than Jailed: ‘I Don’t Have it in My Heart to Punish the Guy’

Joy Behar suggested during a Thursday airing of The View that Donald Trump should make a deal with Special Counsel Jack Smith to be exiled to Saudi Arabia rather than face jail time.

The panel discussed Trump’s upcoming arraignment in Washington, D.C. over his efforts to overturn the election on January 6th. The former president also faces federal criminal charges over his handling of classified material at Mar-a-Lago.

Behar noted that she “did not have it in her heart” to see Trump punished and would like him to have the option of leaving the country to avoid facing jail time.

“What about making a deal,” Behar asked fellow panelist Sunny Hostin. “What if he makes a deal with Smith…he says, ‘Look, I’m going away. I’m moving to Saudi Arabia.’

“Wouldn’t that be good? Just go away. I don’t even care if he goes to jail. I don’t have it in my heart to punish the guy. I just want him to go away and stop ruining my country,” Behar concluded.

Hostin agreed that she believed Trump could receive a potential plea deal from Smith’s office, but he would have to agree to never run for public office.

“I think there are certain prosecutors that would offer him a plea agreement without time if he would agree to never run for public office again anywhere,” Hostin added.

“He’s never going to do that,” Whoopi Goldberg interjected.

Watch the full clip above via ABC.

