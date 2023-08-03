‘Anytime, Anywhere’: DeSantis and Newsom Trade Smack Talk and Agree to a Debate Moderated By Sean Hannity

Republican 2024 candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has accepted a challenge to debate the Democrat not-quite-a-candidate, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, with Fox News host Sean Hannity as the moderator.

In the ongoing and intensifying rivalry between the two governors, the idea of a one-on-one debate came up in their social media wars, but was formally proposed first when Hannity broached the subject in an interview with Newsom on Fox News.

Interviewing DeSantis on Wednesday, Hannity played the clip of Newsom agreeing to the debate and asked the Republican rival for his response.

“Absolutely. I’m game. Let’s get it done,” said DeSantis. “Just tell me when and where we’ll do it.”

He added, and then tweeted, that “the debate between California and Florida is already over. People have been voting with their feet for years.”

“I’m game to talk about my plans to reverse the decline in this country anytime, anywhere,” said DeSantis.

The Newsom camp sent Fox News their requests for the debate, proposing it take place November 8th or 10th in Georgia, Nevada, or North Carolina, and that it be a 90-minute, Hannity-moderated set-up.

A Newsom aide told Politico of their debate proposal, “DeSantis should put up or shut up.”

On Fox & Friends, Brian Kilmeade argued Thursday that the debate is a “godsend” for DeSantis because he “becomes the number one story on the right.”

Here’s the full clip of Hannity and DeSantis discussing the debate.

The pre-fight barbs will almost certainly continue on up through the weigh-in, with both governors no doubt anticipating raising their profiles as the main benefit ahead of 2024.

Watch the clips above, via Hannity on Fox News Channel.

