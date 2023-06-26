Joy Reid Declares DeSantis Is ‘Running the Most Openly Fascist Campaign I Think I’ve Ever Seen’

MSNBC’s Joy Reid said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is “running the most openly fascist campaign I think I’ve ever seen.”

Like other Republican presidential contenders not named Donald Trump, DeSantis is polling well behind the former president. The governor has been touted by some anti-Trump conservatives as a viable alternative.

On Monday’s edition of The ReidOut, the host looked at some of the latest polling data.

“Chris Christie got booed for telling the truth about Trump and he’s at 5%,” she said. “He’s somewhere. He’s not nowhere. He’s ahead of Nikki Haley and some of the others.”

She then noted DeSantis’ place in the running so far.

“But what does it say about the Republican Party that the next guy down is Ron DeSantis, who is running the most openly fascist campaign I think I’ve ever seen?” she asked. “And I’m saying that having covered Donald Trump running for president? That’s the next guy down.”

Guest Stuart Stevens of the Lincoln Project said he and other Republicans bear some responsibility.

“I mean, I suppose if you’re inside the DeSantis war room, you’ve gotta think of a way to get yourself indicted to get up ahead of Donald Trump,” he joked, alluding to the fact that Trump has been indicted twice in recent months only to remain first in the polls. “This just goes to my point that this is what the party wants to be. And it’s a hard thing for a lot of us who worked in the party to accept that we helped create this monster. But we did.”

DeSantis has largely been running on culture war issues, specifically on an anti-woke platform that has so far apparently failed to resonate with a large bloc of voters.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com