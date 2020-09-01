MSNBC host Joy Reid came under fire on Tuesday for comments from the Monday edition of her show, The ReidOut, in which she analogized Islamic extremists and “radical” Trump supporters like Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot three people and allegedly murderd two, and other examples of vigilante violence by fans of the president.

During a panel discussion with Naveed Jamali, editor-at-large for Newsweek, Reid decried the violence by Trump supporters but also laid the blame for encouraging their incendiary behavior at the feet of the president in a long question to Jamali.

“When leaders — let’s say in the Muslim world talk a lot of violent talk and encourage their supporters to be willing to commit violence, including on their own bodies, in order to win against whoever they decide is the enemy, we in the U.S. Media describe that as they are ‘radicalizing’ these people, particularly when they’re radicalizing young people. That’s how we talk about the way Muslims act. When you see what Donald Trump is doing, is that any different from what we describe as radicalizing people?”

On Tuesday, as a clip of this moment began to be circulated in social media, it ignited blowback and condemnation from some Muslims, including two Muslim members of Congress, and others on the left, for trafficking in Islamophobic tropes about “how Muslims act.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) called Reid’s commentary “casual Islmaophobia” that is “hurtful and dangerous.”

Honestly, this kinda of casual Islamophobia is hurtful and dangerous. We deserve better and an apology for the painful moment for so many Muslims around our country should be forthcoming. https://t.co/megnZyL9dd — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 1, 2020

Omar’s fellow Congresswoman, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) echoed Omar, calling out Reid’s words as “harmful anti-Muslim rhetoric” before demanding an apology.

Words matter and these words feed into the harmful anti-Muslim rhetoric & actions that we continue to see in this country. It is even more painful to hear it from someone I admire. We deserve an apology. https://t.co/Ei1R4FojZJ — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) September 1, 2020

Other critics weighed in, one claiming that if Fox News’ Tucker Carlson had made these comments, there would be calls for him to be fired.

I am not surprised that @JoyAnnReid is once again caught up in an Islamophobic scandal. She’s done this before. Dr. Angelou said when someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.https://t.co/PZqrCRIhhO — Alexandra Halaby (@iskandrah) September 1, 2020

If Tucker Carlson said about Muslims what @JoyAnnReid just did, there would be an immediate FireTucker hashtag going (rightly so) among #TheResistance. They all will be silent on this though https://t.co/DhPaJQ0GeI — Jordan (@JordanChariton) September 1, 2020

Damn! @JoyAnnReid. That kind of stereotyping (“the way Muslims act”) was either completely uninformed, ridiculously careless, or just outright bigoted talk. Most likely it’s both uninformed & bigoted. You really should apologize. https://t.co/X2whg4Q0MU — James J. Zogby (@jjz1600) September 1, 2020

Notably absent from those condemning Reid was her Monday night guest, Jamali, to whom her comments were made. He weighed in on Tuesday as the social media backlash began to build, defending the MSNBC host, although he inaccurately implied the criticism was only coming from white men.

I’ve learned this clip is being used by the extreme left and right to try and paint this panel discussion as “islamophobic,” however, nobody is asking ME the Brown guy on the panel what I think. Bc why would you ask the brown guy about islamophobia when white guys can chime in! pic.twitter.com/Lx5eolDpph — Naveed Jamali (@NaveedAJamali) September 1, 2020

Joy is 💯right to say these violent Trump extremists are radicalized! You don’t show up heavily armed because you have a mainstream and acceptable belief system. These acts are meant to terrorize ie they are a form of terrorism, and that’s before you get to the violence. — Naveed Jamali (@NaveedAJamali) September 1, 2020

