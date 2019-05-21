Fox News political analyst Juan Williams offended his on-air colleagues after he called President Donald Trump an “idiot” while praising Rep. Justin Amash‘s (R-MI) for being the only Republican lawmaker calling for impeachment.

“He’s going after Justin Amash. Why?” Williams said while discussing Trump’s new list of enemies. “There’s a Republican finally saying it’s time to impeach this idiot. This is no coincidence.”

“Whoa,” co-host Dana Perino reacted, while Jesse Watters voiced his outrage: “He’s not an idiot, Juan. He’s the president of the United States.”

Williams responded by saying the two are “not incompatible.”

Co-host Greg Gutfeld suggested Amash “has nothing” in his reasoning for impeachment and is instead simply “looking for a job.”

Earlier in the segment, Williams suggested that Trump has a horrible poker face is as he actually scared of Joe Biden, despite routinely mocking the former vice president as a supposedly easy match up.

“I think if we invited Donald Trump to the table to play poker with The Five, I’d take his money big time,” the Fox News analyst said. “It’s like a poker player and he keeps blinking. He’s like, ‘I know what’s going on.’ He thinks Joe Biden is a threat in Pennsylvania. That’s why he’s attacking Joe Biden like that. He’s not attacking Kamala Harris. He’s not going after anybody else. He’s going after Joe Biden, he’s going after the media sometimes.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com