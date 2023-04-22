JUST IN: CNN Announces New Gayle King and Charles Barkley Prime Time Show

After months of negotiation and speculation, CNN has announced the network’s new prime time show with hosts Gayle King and Charles Barkley.

The network broke the news on TNT’s NBA Tip-Off and in an email announcement to staff from CEO Chris Licht.

The new show featuring the veteran journalist and the NBA legend will be titled King Charles, and is set to premier in the fall. The two discussed it on Tip-Off, and even debuted a few hilarious suggestions for the possible show graphics.

“This show will be an exciting new way we are delivering culturally relevant programming and unique perspectives to our audience, from two incredibly dynamic personalities,” said Licht in the email to staff.

CNN anchor and host Jake Tapper immediately shared the news in a Twitter thread.

Amazingly the news of the new show KING CHARLES arrived just hours after these badboy Barkley sneaks arrived in the mail pic.twitter.com/HKOx618ETF — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 22, 2023

And now… LETS go SIXers!!! Clap clap clapclapclap pic.twitter.com/mch6TlsQsS — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 22, 2023

The full email from Licht to CNN staff about King Charles:

To my CNN Colleagues,

I am thrilled to share that CNN will be home to a new show featuring the extraordinary duo of Gayle King and Charles Barkley, aptly titled King Charles, which will air weekly in primetime beginning this fall and running into 2024. This show will be an exciting new way we are delivering culturally relevant programming and unique perspectives to our audience, from two incredibly dynamic personalities. We are excited that they are both able to join us in addition to their current respective roles with Gayle continuing to anchor CBS Mornings. King Charles exemplifies the one-team, one-company mentality with Charles playing double duty at CNN and in his role at WBD Sports. There will be more to come on this in the months ahead, but in the meantime, please join me in welcoming Gayle and Charles to CNN.

News of the potential team-up first began floating in January, and in late March it was reported the deal was close to closed.

Watch the clip above via CNN and TNT.

