Trump Openly Mocks Cabinet Official By Telling Him ‘Nobody Cares’ About His Story

President Donald Trump interrupted a story from Secretary of Energy Chris Wright to tell him, “Nobody cares.”

On Monday, the president signed two executive orders meant to accelerate the development of quantum computing. One order directs federal agencies to work with the private sector and universities to build a quantum computer that conducts scientific research by 2028. The other requires agencies to shore up the government’s computer systems to guard against hacking.

Trump signed the orders in the Oval Office and asked Wright to speak on the matter. The secretary began with an anecdote involving Albert Einstein, but struggled with the timeline.

TRUMP: You’ve done a great job. All of you. Chris Wright, please? WRIGHT: Thank you, Mr. President. So, a hundred tw–, a hundred twenty, a hundred forty-one years ago 141 years ago, Albert Einstein– hundred 121 years ago, Albert Einstein published a paper– TRUMP: Nobody cares. [laughter] WRIGHT: Good point. Good point! TRUMP: Usually, they won’t care WRIGHT: Published a paper on the photoelectric effect, recognizing the quantum behavior of light, that it came in quanta. Forty years 40 years after that, President Trump’s uncle, John Trump, was a pioneer in applying light radiation and the reflections of it to develop radar at the MIT Radiation Lab. Critical in D-Day. Critical, in the end, in winning World War II.

The president has occasionally boasted of his uncle, who died in 1985. Last year, he claimed that John Trump taught Ted Kaczynski, who would later be known as The Unabomber, at MIT. However, Kaczynski did not attend the school.

“The future of computing is going to be a three-legged stool,” Wright continued. “High performance computing. Basically Moore’s Law and semiconducting manufacturing. It’s artificial intelligence that everyone’s seeing and hearing about that’s supercharging it. The third leg of that computing stool is scientifically relevant quantum computing. This is tricky. We’re not there yet. We’re close. But with this executive order and this coordinated effort, we will have scientifically relevant, meaning error-corrected quantum computing during this administration. The impacts of it will be tremendous.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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