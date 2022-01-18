The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has issued subpoenas for the phone records of Eric Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle.

CNN correspondent Jamie Gangel broke the news on The Situation Room with host Wolf Blitzer.

Gangel said:

What we found out, according to multiple sources, the Jan. 6 committee has obtained phone records from a member of the Trump family. This is a first. Eric Trump, as well as Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr. As far as we know, this is the first time the committee has issued a subpoena targeting one of the Trump children, and it really underscores just how aggressive the committee is willing to be in its investigation. For some context, the records the committee has obtained include Eric Trump’s cellphone and a cellphone number for Kimberly Guilfoyle. We’ve confirmed both numbers from multiple sources who know both Trump and Guilfoyle. For the record, Eric Trump declined to comment on the subpoena of his call records, but a source familiar with his thinking tells me, “He’s not losing sleep over it.” And an attorney for Kimberly Guilfoyle said she has not been notified of any subpoena being issued for her records, but the attorney said, “It’s of no consequence to her because she has absolutely nothing to hide or to be concerned about.”

Gangel said that the committee had declined to comment on the phone records subpoena.

Gangel added:

Just for some context, what are call detail records, they’re also known as CDRs. In effect, these are phone logs, text logs, in the case of phone calls, it shows the date, the time, the length of incoming and outgoing calls. Same for text messages. But it does not give the substance or the content of those calls or messages. So it’s more of a roadmap, Wolf.

“In general, the committee has made it a practice, when it comes to subpoenaing someone, a person or their records, that it’s for a very specific reason in their investigation,” Gangel concluded. “They didn’t subpoena everybody’s records in the family.”

CNN broke the news Tuesday just minutes after it was reported that a number of allies to former President Donald Trump were subpoenaed by the committee with relation to their involvement in attempting to dispute the results of the 2020 election.

Attorneys Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis, and Trump advisor Boris Epshteyn were each issued a subpoena to appear before the committee earlier in the day.

