A number of allies of former President Donald Trump were subpoenaed on Tuesday by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The Hill reported attorneys Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis, and Trump advisor Boris Epshteyn were each issued the subpoenas with relation to Trump’s legal challenges in the aftermath of the 2020 election.

Each worked directly to challenge the results in key battleground states in the hours immediately following the election, in which they alleged widespread voter fraud and irregularities.

None ever presented evidence in court to support the claims.

In a statement obtained by The Hill, committee Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said:

The Select Committee is looking into the causes that contributed to the violence on January 6th, including attempts to promote unsupported claims of election fraud and pressure campaigns to overturn the 2020 election results. The four individuals we’ve subpoenaed today advanced unsupported theories about election fraud, pushed efforts to overturn the election results, or were in direct contact with the former President about attempts to stop the counting of electoral votes

Giuliani was told in his subpoena, “You actively promoted claims of election fraud on behalf of former President Trump and sought to convince state legislators to take steps to overturn the election results,” the committee wrote in its subpoena to Giuliani.”

Giuliani was also told he “urged President Trump to direct the seizure of voting machines around the country after being told that the Department of Homeland Security had no lawful authority to do so.”

Epshteyn commented on the subpoena on Twitter:

It is no surprise whatsoever that the illegitimate January 6th Unselect Committee would attempt to subpoena attorneys as it continues its Stalinist witch hunt against President Trump and his supporters. The information I am happy to share with Democrats, RINOs and anyone else is that of the overwhelming fraud that permeated the 2020 election in Arizona, Wisconsin, Georgia, Pennsylvania and beyond.

