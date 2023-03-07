JUST IN: New Docs in Fox News Suit Show Dominion Flack Begging Maria Bartiromo to Stop Airing Lies

More behind the scenes Fox News communications are coming to light thanks to the Dominion defamation lawsuit currently underway.

The latest reported exchanges involving concerns over election fraud conspiracy theories being spread on the network in the wake of the 2020 presidential race reveals host Maria Bartiromo was being actively asked by Dominion to stop airing these conspiracy theories.

The documents were flagged by The Washington Post’s Jeremy Barr.

A filing shows that the emails were between Maria Bartiromo and Tony Fratto, who was a flak for Dominion. "These emails come from the personal email account of Ms. Bartiromo … Cites "a technical error with its Relativity platform

that affected its document index database…" — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) March 7, 2023

And here was Tony Fratto's Nov. 16, 2020 plea to Maria Bartiromo. Fratto is a former George W. Bush administration official. pic.twitter.com/0Rl3xrl4kq — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) March 7, 2023

Fox argued that the exchanges show Bartiromo did not act with “actual malice.”

Barr reported the Bartiromo/Dominion exchange was turned in so late into the process due to a “technical error.” Previous revelations from the Dominion case have included exchanges that show both executives and anchors at the network showing growing concern with election fraud theories being pushed by guests. Fox meanwhile has accused Dominion of mischaracterizing out of context quotes to make their argument.

The new exchanges are emails shared between Bartiromo and Tony Fratto, a former George W. Bush official and the founder of Hamilton Place Strategies, a consulting firm for Dominion.

In the emails, Fratto takes issue with multiple Fox guests, including former Donald Trump attorneys Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani, both of whom were highly critical of Dominion’s voting machines and claimed there was widespread fraud for which there was no definitive proof.

“I’m not sure what to think,” Bartiromo reportedly wrote in November 2020 in response to Fratto dismissing a conspiracy theory pushed by Powell. Bartiromo said she would need to see hard evidence “within the next three weeks,” but she noted that many believe the election was stolen.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com