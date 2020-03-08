comScore

Kamala Harris Endorses Biden: ‘I Believe in Joe’

By Ken MeyerMar 8th, 2020, 8:32 am

Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) has become the latest former contender in the 2020 Democratic primary to rally behind former Vice President Joe Biden.

Harris released a video message on Sunday, confirming she will endorse Biden in the 2020 election.

“I believe in Joe. I really believe in him and I have known him for a long time. One of the things we need right now is we need who really does care about the people and who can therefore unify the people. And I believe Joe can do that. I am supporting Joe because I believe that he is a man who has lived his life with great dignity. He is a public servant who has always worked for the best of who we are as a nation, and we need that right now.”

Here’s the extended statement Harris’ press office released on her support.

Biden’s team has noticed Harris’ endorsement and have offered their thanks:

Harris’ endorsement of Biden is something of an interesting full-circle since she was previously thought of as the frontrunner in the 2020 Democratic field. The senator prominently got the upper hand on Biden when she clashed with him over his civil rights record on the debate stage, but her campaign petered-out when she failed to translate that moment into long-term momentum.

