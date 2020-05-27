Comedienne Kathy Griffin is generating considerable outrage for recommending that President Donald Trump take an injection from a “syringe with nothing but air inside it.”

On Tuesday night, Griffin posted her proposal against the backdrop of Trump’s remarks from a White House press conference on senior citizens suffering diabetes. At one point in the news conference, Trump said: “I don’t use insulin. Should I be?”

Griffin, reacting to that quote, said:

It would appear Griffin openly called for Trump’s death in that tweet since injecting air directly into the circulatory system can cause a fatal air embolism in the bloodstream. Critics blasted the tweet as a threat to the president’s life, and it was eventually deleted by Twitter for violating their rules.

Throughout the commotion, Griffin mocked Trump for lashing out at Twitter’s new fact-checking mechanism that flagged him for spreading misinformation about mail-in voting.

I feel pretty goddamn superior now knowing I know a hell of a lot more about the #firstamendment than the, than this mushroom… pic.twitter.com/ZH1g2eKqQw — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 27, 2020

As for her syringe remark, Griffin posted the Washington Examiner’s coverage of her tweet and made it clear that she regrets nothing.

Griffin also had this to say in light of news that Twitter will “look into” her tweets.

Go fuck yourself. Do you wanna tussle with me, you fucking amateur?#100ThousandDead https://t.co/pFN5SSxMiZ — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 27, 2020

This wouldn’t be the first time Griffin made a macabre statement against the president.

Back in 2017, Griffin drew massive outrage over a photoshoot where she held up a likeness of Trump’s bloody, decapitated head. This prompted CNN to fire her from co-hosting their New Year’s Eve specials with Anderson Cooper, and while she initially apologized for her actions, she eventually revoked it and has been a fierce Trump critic ever since.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]