Kayleigh McEnany Falsely Claims No President Has Honored World AIDS Day Like Trump Did (Obama and Bush Honored it the Exact Same Way)

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany lied about President Donald Trump’s World AIDS Day display during Wednesday’s briefing — falsely claiming that no president has honored the day in the same way before.

Chris Johnson, a White House reporter for the Washington Blade — the oldest LGBTQ+ newspaper in the United States — confronted McEnany about Trump’s World AIDS Day speech, noting that the president failed to mention the LGBTQ+ community.

During his statement, Trump vaguely acknowledged that HIV/AIDS disproportionately affects marginalized communities, noting, “it is all too clear that this deadly disease disproportionately affects racial and ethnic minorities.”

The president, however, did not mention the LGBTQ+ community or any kind of sexual minority, despite the community’s dark history with the virus.

“The president honored World AIDS Day yesterday in a way that no president has before, with the red ribbon there,” McEnany answered Johnson, both ignoring his question and lying to the reporters.

Former president Barack Obama honored the day the exact same way in 2012 — by putting up a large red ribbon in front of the White House. Trump, therefore, is not a trailblazer when it comes to World AIDS Day.

Former president George W. Bush also honored the day in 2007 with a red ribbon, which, like Obama’s gesture, can be found in the White House archives.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]