On Fox News Sunday this morning, Bill Hemmer — filling in for Chris Wallace — questioned White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on President Donald Trump sharing a “#ClintonBodyCount” tweet.

The news of Jeffrey Epstein‘s suicide set off a whirlwind of speculation as many wondered if there’s more to what happened. Both #TrumpBodyCount and #ClintonBodyCount trended on Twitter, and the president himself retweeted these:





Conway said this morning that Epstein’s victims deserve justice no matter what.

Hemmer asked her about the retweet, and Conway responded, “I think the president just wants everything to be investigated.”

She noted the recently unsealed information implicating several prominent individuals, remarking upon how interesting she finds it that there’s a rush to call for transparency “when it involves fictional accusations like collusion with Russia to swing an election” while the case of Epstein “seems to be very concrete.”

Hemmer again asked about the president’s retweet. Conway again said, “The president just wants everything to be investigated.”

She also remarked upon how people are “trying to connect the president to this monster from years ago… versus other people who were actively, I suppose, flying around with this monster on his island, which was known as Pedophilia Island, perhaps there’s a public interest in knowing more about that.”

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

