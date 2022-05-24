Kellyanne Conway Touts ‘Love’ For Husband George Conway, Says He Pushed Her to ‘Take Your Shot’ and Work For Trump

Appearing on The View, former Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway on Tuesday touted her “love” for her “brilliant” anti-Trump husband, George Conway.

Co-host Sara Haines asked Conway why her husband and daughter, Claudia Conway, “[turned] on you and in such a public way.”

“I’m very raw and open and vulnerable in this book, Sara, and the reason is I have been in the middle of incredible opportunities and also wild dramas and traumas and I’ve come out on the other side very whole, very happy and very hopeful and also with a lot of love in my heart for George,” said Conway. “We share four children. We’ve been married for two decades.”

Conway said that her husband “does not owe fealty or loyalty to Donald Trump or any political ideology.” She credited her husband by saying she “would not have been able to be Donald Trump’s campaign manager at the level I was had George not said, ‘You are taking your shot and I will help with the kids and around the house. I have watched men in the Republican consultancy dismiss and denigrate and deride you for years. This guy can actually win with you. Go take your shot.’”

Conway noted that her husband “accepted a job with Donald Trump in the administration … in the Department of Justice and he turned.”

“I think the public nature of it was so jarring to me,” she said.

“Many things that I always appreciate about George is he’s brilliant and he always kept his counsel,” added Conway.

Conway called Twitter, where George Conway launched his criticisms of Trump, as “another woman in our life.” In her book, released on Tuesday, Kellyanne Conway wrote that her husband “was cheating by tweeting.”

Conway said she didn’t mind her husband turning on Trump “except it took on this whole folk hero syndrome with the mainstream media.”

Regarding her daughter, Conway found it “outrageous” that “a bunch of adults” messaged her on TikTok, where she posted videos at 15-years-old. Conway blamed now-Washington Post columnist Taylor Lorenz, whom she called “Peter Pan” for joining those who contacted her.

Watch above, via ABC.

