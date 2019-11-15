Ken Starr Condemns Trump Attacking Marie Yovanovitch: ‘Extraordinarily Poor Judgement’

Fox News contributor Ken Starr said President Donald Trump showed “extraordinarily poor judgement” in attacking Marie Yovanovitch while she was testifying in the impeachment inquiry.

“I must say the president was not advised by counsel in deciding to do this tweet,” Starr told anchor Bill Hemmer during Fox’s coverage of the impeachment hearing. “Extraordinarily poor judgement.”

“The president frequently says ‘I follow my instincts.’ Sometimes we have to control our instincts, so obviously I think this is quite injurious.”

During Yovanovitch’s testimony, Trump lashed out at the ambassador on Twitter and argued he was right to dismiss her. Yovanovitch has testified she was pushed out of her role due to a pressure campaign from Rudy Giuliani.

Starr, the former independent counsel who led the impeachment inquiry into Bill Clinton, did caution that he didn’t think it was witness intimidation, but a lot of people would characterize it like that.

“I don’t think it rises to the level of intimidation of a witness, but I think that’s the way it’s going to be characterized,” Starr said.

Starr also seemed to think that Yovanovitch provided effective testimony, calling her “a very powerful, persuasive witness.”

“But she has just one perspective,” Starr said.

Later in the morning, Starr went on to argue people should move past Trump’s attack on Yovanovitch.

“I would rise above the tweet, ignore it. It’s not going to go away. But there is no way to put lipstick on this porcine situation. So, I think, get that behind us,” Starr said.

Starr then turned to criticize Democrats’ impeachment process, dismissing it as “Adam Schiff’s roving commission. … He’s on a seek and find mission.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

