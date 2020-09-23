On Wednesday, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron defended the decision not to directly charge former police officer Brett Hankison in connection with the shooting of Breonna Taylor —

Hankinson has been charged with wanton endangerment for his reckless conduct during the search of Taylor’s apartment in March, but the legal nature of the indictment has nothing to do with the fact that the search resulted in Taylor’s death. In a press conference after the Grand Jury’s decision, Cameron argued that actions taken by Hankinson’s colleagues were “justified” and aren’t applicable to Kentucky’s criminal homicide laws.

“The use of force by [Jon] Mattingly and [Myles] Cosgrove was justified to protect themselves,” Cameron said. “This justification bars us from pursuing criminal charges in Ms. Breonna Taylor’s death. The truth is now before us. The facts have been examined and a grand jury comprised of our peers and fellow citizens has made a decision. Justice is not often easy. It does not fit the mold of public opinion, and it does not conform to shifting standards. It answers only to the facts and to the law.”

When Cameron opened the presser to questions later on, he was asked “what do you say to people who say this is just another example of the Black community not getting full justice?” Cameron responded that Taylor’s death was “a tragic loss,” and he choked up at one point even as he stood by his defense.

“Obviously, criminal law is not meant to respond to every sorrow and grief and that is true here,” Cameron said, “but my heart breaks for the loss of Ms. Taylor and I’ve said that repeatedly.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

