WATCH: Kevin Costner, Yankees and White Sox Players EMERGE FROM THE CORNFIELD Before the ‘Field of Dreams’ Game

In any other context, players emerging from a slew of cornstalks right before a game would be regarded as bizarre or perhaps even beneath the dignity of a Major League Baseball game, but on Thursday night in Dyersville, Iowa, it was picture perfect.

Thirty-two years after the release of Field of Dreams, a baseball field in the middle of an Iowa cornfield played host to its first ever Major League game. The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox fittingly donned old school uniforms for the contest, played in front of a crowd of 8,000 fans in a ballpark whose dimensions were modeled after the Old Comiskey Park, the former home of the White Sox.

In the 1989 film, Kevin Costner (who also walked out of the corn before the game) plays Ray Kinsella, an Iowa corn farmer who hears a voice that prods him to uproot his crop and build a baseball field. Rather than seek medical assistance, Kinsella does the right thing by doing what the voice tells him. It all works out in the end as Kinsella gets to meet Shoeless Joe Jackson and other dead baseball legends, as well as his late father.

Joking aside, the pregame for the first of what will hopefully be more “Field of Dreams” games was incredible. It came with an introduction from James Earl Jones, who in the film plays the cantankerous Terrance Mann.

Of course, perhaps the most fitting way to end the game would be for the players to retreat into the corn and scream, “I’m melting! I’m melting!”

