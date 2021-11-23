Watch: Peter Doocy Asks Psaki if Biden Will ‘Ever Apologize To Acquitted Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse for Suggesting He’s a White Supremacist’

Fox News’ Peter Doocy confronted White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday on whether President Joe Biden will apologize to Kyle Rittenhouse for suggesting he’s “a white supremacist” now that Rittenhouse has been acquitted.

Rittenhouse was 17 years old when he shot three men, killing two, during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year after the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse was acquitted on Friday on multiple charges related to the shootings.

The day after the first 2020 presidential election debate between then-Democratic presidential nominee Biden and then-President Donald Trump, Biden tweeted a video, which included Rittenhouse, with the following caption: “There’s no other way to put it: the President of the United States refused to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night.”

The Rittenhouse family has reportedly been considering a defamation lawsuit over the president’s comments. When asked by Fox’s Tucker Carlson to confirm this during an interview that aired Monday night, Rittenhouse would only say that he has lawyers who are dealing with the matter.

“Will the president ever apologize to the acquitted Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse for suggesting online and on TV that he is a white supremacist,” asked Doocy during Tuesday’s White House press briefing.

“Let’s be clear what we’re talking about here,” replied Psaki. “This is a campaign video released last year that used President [Donald] Trump’s own words during a debate as he refused to condemn white supremacists and militia groups.”

“And President Trump, as we know from history and as many of you covered, didn’t just condemn militia groups. He actively encouraged them throughout his presidency. So, you know, what we’ve seen are the tragic consequences of that,” she continued. “When people think it’s okay to take the law into their own hands instead of allowing law enforcement to do its job. And the president believes in condemning hatred, division, and violence. That’s exactly what was done in that video.”

Following up, Doocy said, “You’re saying that it was just a campaign video. It wasn’t. The president gave an interview that he said that Rittenhouse was part of a militia coming out of Illinois: ‘Have you ever heard this president,’ referring to Trump, ‘say one negative thing about white supremacists.’”

“None of this was not proven in trial and Kyle Rittenhouse is saying that the president had actual malice in defaming his character,” he continued. “Is that what happened here?”

“The president spoke to the verdict last week. He has obviously condemned the hatred and division and violence we’ve seen around the country by groups like the Proud Boys and groups that that individual has posed in photos with,” said Psaki. “But beyond that, I’ll leave it to his comments around the verdict.”

Last week, Doocy asked Psaki about Biden suggesting Rittenhouse is a white supremacist. She refused to answer his questions.

Watch above, via Fox News.

