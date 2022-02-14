Laura Ingraham and Raymond Arroyo Use Slurred Speech to Mock Joe Biden’s Valentine’s Day Tweet to Jill

President Joe Biden tweeted a Valentine’s Day message to First Lady Jill Biden on Monday. And while most cable news shows might refrain from mocking such a message from a 79-year-old man to his wife of 45 years, The Ingraham Angle took a different approach.

Biden’s tweet read, “You’re the love of my life and the life of my love, Jilly. Happy Valentine’s Day.”

You’re the love of my life and the life of my love, Jilly. Happy Valentine’s Day. pic.twitter.com/bDNWg6gYbW — President Biden (@POTUS) February 14, 2022

Laura Ingraham and Raymond Arroyo cackled while dragging the president on Monday night. Arroyo highlighted a tweet from the First Lady addressed to everyone. It featured a lawn cutout of the Bidens’ dog, Commander, whose aesthetics Arroyo was less than impressed with.

“Whoever painted Commander the dog need a refresher course,” he said. “This thing looks like a mongoose bred with a rabbit. I mean, this is a very sad-looking image.”

Ingraham said she thought it looked like contemporary art. She then read the president’s tweet to his wife in a slow, slurring fashion as if to mimic him.

Arroyo noted that Joe has said “love of my life” line multiple times and asked, “How many times has Joe Biden said that line over the years?”

The show played a montage of Biden saying the line on three separate occasions.

Arroyo mocked Joe and did his own impression. “The life of my livin’, the lovin’ the lovin’, the lack of the livin’, the lack. What is he saying?”

Ingraham laughed and said, “That was sweet,” presumably referring to Joe’s comments about Jill.

Watch above via Fox News.

