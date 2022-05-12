Laura Ingraham Asks Why No One Was Held Accountable for the Iraq War – That She Supported

Laura Ingraham asked her audience on Thursday night why no one has been held accountable for the deadly U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan last year, as well as the war in Iraq, which she fervently supported.

The Fox News host delivered a monologue in which she ripped the bipartisan attempt to fast-track a $40 billion aid package to Ukraine as it fights Russia’s invasion.

The House passed the measure on Tuesday, and on Thursday Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) attempted to pass the bill via unanimous consent. However, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) objected, thus forcing a vote by the Senate next week.

The Fox News host noted that $4.4 billion in the package is for emergency food assistance to Ukrainian refugees. She called it a “complete outrage” that relief is being sent abroad when people are struggling in the U.S.

“Every single Republican should say no to this,” Ingraham said. “But the old guard is still in charge, so they’re all on board. No questions asked.”

She then pivoted to the subject of accountability and invoked the Iraq war:

And while we’re on the subject, why is nobody in the military leadership of the mad states been held accountable for the 13 American service members killed during Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal, or for all the failures of ours in Iraq? Trillions of dollars spent, thousands of lives lost. And to what end? When is the last time America won a real war outright? And the answer by the way is World War II. Writing blank checks is not going to make America stronger. Accountability will make America stronger. We need to take care of business at home.

Ingraham was a vocal supporter of the Iraq war, which she has since said was a mistake. In March 2003, she and other conservative commentators ripped Dixie Chicks singer Natalie Maines for telling concert-goers in London they opposed the war and were “ashamed” of President George W. Bush.

Maines issued an apology, but Ingraham was implacable.

“To forgive is divine, but to forget what lies at the core of Maines’ original comments and those of the more vicious anti-war/anti-Bush brigades is ill-advised and dangerous,” she wrote at the time.

For good measure, Ingraham added,

When the war is over, when Saddam is gone, when his hidden weapons caches are on display for the world to see, and when Iraqis are living in freedom, we must not allow anyone to forget the obstacles we had to clear to make it all happen. The French and their ideological soul-mates here in the US will try to wallpaper over their previous comments and actions.

The future Fox News host used the incident as the inspiration for the title of her 2003 book, Shut Up and Sing.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com