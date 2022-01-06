Laura Ingraham Calls Biden White House the ‘MSNBC Administration’ Despite Fox News’ Close Ties to Trump

Laura Ingraham said Joe Biden’s presidency isn’t actually his, but MSNBC’s.

Her comment would be unremarkable but for the fact the she and fellow Fox News host Sean Hannity gave advice to Donald Trump while he served as president. Hannity in particular was (and remains) close to Trump. According to one report from 2018, the two spoke on the phone almost every weeknight.

“This is the Democrats’ entire political agenda in 2022: ‘We’ll protect from you the insurrectionists,'” Ingraham told viewers on Wednesday night.

“This isn’t a hard left country. They’re not going to be able to convince voters to dump the Electoral College, make D.C. a state, get rid of capitalism, or eliminate prisons. Not gonna happen. This isn’t the Biden administration, though. Is it really? It’s the MSNBC administration.”

On Tuesday, the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection sent a letter to Hannity requesting his voluntary cooperation. In its letter, the committee quoted several of Hannity’s texts to then-chief-of-staff to Trump, Mark Meadows.

The committee also has at least one text to Meadows from Ingraham, on Jan. 6, 2021 as the Capitol was being stormed. “Mark, the president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home,” she said, imploring the White House to act to quell the violence. “This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy.”

During his presidency, Trump also hired numerous Fox News alums to work in his administration. Additionally, a number of Trump officials would go on to work at the network. According to Insider, at least 21 people worked at both Fox News and in the Trump White House.

Watch above via Fox News.

