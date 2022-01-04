Hannity’s Texts to Trump White House Around Jan. 6 Released: ‘I’m Very Worried About the Next 48 Hours’



The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol has released a letter it sent to Fox News host Sean Hannity requesting his cooperation.

The committee is in possession of thousands of documents, including a trove of information given to them by former Trump chief-of-staff Mark Meadows. Meadows has since stopped cooperating with the investigation and refused to comply with a committee subpoena. He has been held in contempt of Congress as a result.

“Our nation cannot let anything like January 6th ever happen again,” the letter to Hannity read. “Thus, we write today to seek your voluntary cooperation on a specific and narrow range of factual questions.”

The panel’s letter notes that it has “dozens of text messages” Hannity sent to Meadows and others pertaining to the 2020 presidential election, which Donald Trump falsely maintains was rigged against him.

The letter contains text messages from Hannity to Meadows, and in one case a text to Meadows and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). In one message, Hannity texted Meadows the following on Dec. 31, 2020 – one week before the Capitol was stormed:

We can’t lose the entire WH counsels office. I do NOT see January 6 happening the way he is being told. After the 6th. [sic] He should announce will lead the nationwide effort to reform voting integrity. Go to Fl and watch Joe mess up daily. Stay engaged. When he speaks people will listen.

Hannity also texted Meadows the night before the riot:

Im very worried about the next 48 hours.

In its letter, the committee asks Hannity why he was concerned.

The Fox News host further texted Meadows on Jan. 5:

Pence pressure. WH counsel will leave.

“What communications or information led you to conclude that White House Counsel would leave?” the letter asks. “What precisely did you know at that time?”

The committee also referenced conversations Hannity had with Trump and asked for information about those “non-privileged communications” because they are “directly relevant to our investigation.”

As was previously reported, the Fox News host texted Meadows during the riot:

…Ask people to peacefully leave the [C]apit[o]l.

Hannity also texted Meadows and Jordan four days after the riot on Jan. 10.

Guys, we have a clear path to land the plane in 9 days. He can’t mention the election again. Ever. I did not have a good call with him today. And worse, I’m not sure what is left to do or say, and I don’t like not knowing if it’s truly understood. Ideas?

“Please identify for the Select Committee the name of your counsel,” the letter states. “We will work closely with that person as soon as possible to schedule a time for a transcribed interview with the Select Committee, and would be pleased to discuss any specific concerns you and your counsel may have.”

Earlier in the day, Jay Sekulow, an attorney for Hannity, reacted to a report that the committee wanted to speak with his client.

“If true, any such request would raise serious constitutional issues including First Amendment concerns regarding freedom of the press,” he said.

