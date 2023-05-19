Laura Ingraham Issues On-Air Correction For Hoax She Covered: ‘Turns Out the Group Behind the Claim Made it Up’

Fox News host Laura Ingraham issued a correction on The Ingraham Angle, Friday after a story she covered about homeless veterans being kicked out of hotels to make way for migrants turned out to be false.

Toward the end of her Friday show, Ingraham announced, “Alright, before we go, a little update on a story we brought you this week about homeless vets being displaced from hotels so that illegals could move in.”

“Turns out the group behind the claim made it up,” she said. “We have no clue as to why anyone would do such a thing, but we’ll bring you any updates should they come.”

The false story, which was initially reported by the New York Post, received air time on The Ingraham Angle and other Fox News shows before it was ultimately debunked.

Fox News issued an update earlier on Friday during the 2 p.m. time slot. Correspondent Nate Foy revealed at the time that the network was “now looking into new reports that a veterans advocate misled lawmakers and media outlets about the story and that some homeless men may have been hired to pose as veterans.”

Watch above via Fox News.

