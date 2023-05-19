Fox News Host Cracks That It’s ‘A Pretty Safe Bet’ Trump Is ‘Eating McDonald’s’ and Being ‘Unpredictable’ on the Trail

Fox’s Jason Chaffetz joked about two of former President Donald Trump’s favorite pastimes on Friday night.

Guest-hosting Hannity, Chaffetz asked pollster Lee Carter about the state of the 2024 Republican primary. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is regarded as Trump’s biggest challenger for the nomination. Even though the governor has not declared his candidacy, he is expected to do so next week.

“Lee, how do you see the race right now happening today?” Chaffetz asked, before citing Trump’s trip to Ohio after a train derailed and released toxic chemicals in February. “I saw the rise in Trump [in the polls] really coming when he went and visited East Palestinian and Joe Biden didn’t. He showed leadership.”

“Yeah, I think there’s a few things that came together at the same time,” Carter responded. “I think that visit was very, very well done. I think it was a time when people needed to hear from leadership. And then, you remembered what he was all about. He went out and he visited. He had McDonald’s I think if I remember correctly when he was out that way. And people were starting to look at him differently.”

She went on to cite Trump’s indictment by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, alleging it helped him.

“You think the indictment would’ve worked against him,” she said. “But what it did was, it rallied a lot of people to say, ‘They treat President Trump unfairly.’ And so, they gave him another chance. So, all of these things sort of boosted Donald Trump.”

She then turned to DeSantis.

“But at the same time, I think, Ron DeSantis made some really big strategic mistakes,” Carter continued. “Instead of running on the Florida blueprint and all he had done in Florida, he started really taking on Disney and a lot these woke wars, and I don’t think that served him well. So, I think Trump’s lead is secure at the moment. But, let’s not forget on June 15 in 2015, there was an article in the Washington Post that said here’s the five reasons why Jeb Bush is gonna be the next president of the United States. And he didn’t even get anywhere close to it. So, anything and everything can happen. We’re still a long way away, and we know that Trump is unpredictable.”

“Yeah, that’s a pretty safe bet,” Chaffetz responded. “That he’s eating McDonald’s and that he’s unpredictable. I think that’s going on out in the field.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com