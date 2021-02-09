Fox News’ Laura Ingraham started her show by briefly telling Sean Hannity he was being too charitable about Trump lawyer Bruce Castor’s “terrible” performance.

She commended her colleague for questioning Trump lawyer David Schoen about Castor’s “meandering” presentation, which was roundly mocked and criticized, and even Donald Trump himself was apparently furious.

“I’m glad you pressed the Trump lawyer on the first lawyer who presented the case,” Ingraham said.

“A little meandering, a little free-associative,” Hannity said.

Ingraham unloaded and said, “It was terrible.”

“You’re way too charitable. If you hired that guy in a case that you were paying the bills on…” she continued. “I’m sure you’re a nice person, but enough praise toward the Democrats.”

Hannity admitted he was “nervous” early on, and Ingraham remarked, “The whole thing was like a walk down memory lane about how much he loves the Senate. This is like story time at the trial. It was ridiculous.”

