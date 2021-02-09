Fox News’ Sean Hannity spoke with Trump lawyer David Schoen Tuesday night and gently tried to address some of the criticism of the other major Trump lawyer who spoke at the impeachment trial.

Bruce Castor’s performance was just incredibly meandering and all over the place, and not only was he roundly panned, but report after report has made it beyond clear that Donald Trump himself was furious.

Hannity started off the interview by telling Schoen he loved his performance, but said, “I thought it started a little meandering. Sort of like a lot of free associating in the beginning.”

“And I’m not attacking your partner, I don’t know him at all, but I like focused arguments,” Hannity said as he went back to praising Schoen’s presentation.

But towards the end of the segment, Hannity once again raised the issue, noting all the criticism of Castor and saying, “Seemed to be free-associating, extemporaneous, somewhat meandering.”

“Will this be more focused and will it be more prepared? Are there other people that are planning to make those arguments? ‘Cause some conservatives called me and said, ‘Whoa, we need somebody harder-hitting here,'” Hannity added.

Schoen said Castor “hadn’t planned on going” today and that “they’ll be very well-planned in the future.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

