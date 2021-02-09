People watching Trump defense lawyer Bruce Castor widely panned his meandering performance, and if you’re wondering whether it frustrated Donald Trump, the answer appears to be yes.

Castor’s argument went all over the place and included various historical tangents, as well as sections going out of his way to repeatedly talk up and praise senators.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins told Wolf Blitzer Trump was “deeply unhappy with that performance, he was borderline screaming.”

She noted that this legal team was only just recently put together after the first team left.

Collins reported Schoen was apparently supposed to go first, but then “swapped at the last minute” which confused Trump allies.

“And then to have the first attorney admit he believed the House impeachment managers did a good job was confusing to a lot of people on the president’s team. But yes, Trump was not happy with that performance. He was borderline screaming over what was going on as he was talking to people about this,” she added.

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]