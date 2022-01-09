‘Learn to Lose’: Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade Goes In on Trump for Keeping Up His Big Lie Rhetoric

Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade said that former President Donald Trump needed to “learn to lose” regarding the results of the 2020 election in an appearance on Media Buzz with host Howie Kurtz.

To introduce his colleague, Kurtz noted that “at the heart of the outraged media coverage of January 6 is Donald Trump’s insistence — we sometimes get several statements a day from him — that he he did not lose the election. You have some thoughts about that.”

“Yeah, I do,” Kilmeade replied. “I think that in life, you have to learn to lose. Hillary Clinton has to learn that. You know, Al Gore pretty much did learn that. Stacey Abrams didn’t learn that.”

“And if you did, in fact, get screwed out of this election, put together an A-team list of lawyers — not the ones we witnessed — and show us the districts and show us how,” Kilmeade continued, obliquely referring to the dozens and dozens of lawsuits that Trump lost in state and federal courts across the country. “I have not seen any of that.”

“And people were very receptive,” the Fox & Friends co-host said, noting the skepticism on the right that Joe Biden could win, and citing the history of how Andrew Jackson had “lost a controversial election despite winning the popular vote,” and then cut a deal to become secretary of state, and then “goes and wins the next two elections and becomes more powerful.”

“In life, we have to learn to lose, Democrats and Republicans,” said Kilmeade.

“Is it anti-Trump by the media to report the fact that there is no significant evidence of widespread fraud?” asked Kurtz.

“It isn’t,” Kilmeade replied, also agreeing with Kurtz that Trump’s “re-litigating 2020 is not helping the country.”

As Kurtz mentioned, this was not the first time Kilmeade has made such comments on air. On Friday’s episode of Fox & Friends, he implored his viewers to accept the election results, and specifically called out Trump’s baseless election fraud claims. “That doesn’t help the country,” he said.

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

