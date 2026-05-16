Fox News’s Jason Chaffetz Hounds Sen Bill Cassidy Over Trump Regrets: ‘Why Can’t You Answer That Question?’

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) faced a barrage of questions on Fox News about his relationship with Donald Trump after the president vehemently denounced him and backed challenger Rep. Julia Letlow (R-LA) in Saturday’s primary.

On The Big Weekend Show, host Tomi Lahren asked Cassidy if he had “any regrets about going toe-to-toe with President Trump” by voting to convict in the second impeachment trial for alleged “incitement of insurrection.”

“The president and I actually work very well together,” Cassidy answered. “Recently, the president signed into law four bills I negotiated, or actually wrote.”

Cassidy added, “My loyalty is to the United States, to Louisiana, my fellow Americans, and the folks who live in my state.”

Fox News contributor and former Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) also asked Cassidy about Trump.

“Knowing what you know now about the farce that was put forward to the American people and the Congress, knowing what you know now, would you still vote to actually convict Donald Trump of the charges he was put up for?” Chaffetz asked.

“Reporters always love to ask that question,” Cassidy said. “I’m a doctor. You give me all the information I can, I make a decision and move on. I don’t keep on going back, ‘Oh, what happened five years ago?” I’m thinking about —”

Chaffetz interrupted, “You just talked about — Senator, with all due respect, you talked about what you’ve done for the last five years!”

“Hang on, Jason, let me finish,” Cassidy interjected.

“You touted everything you’ve done for the last five years,” Chaffetz continued. “Why can’t you answer that question? Did you or did you not —”

“Jason, If I —” Cassidy tried again.

“I want you to answer that question,” Chaffetz said. “Would you or would you not vote to convict, knowing what you know now? Simple question.”

“Yeah, Jason, you may go back and flagellate yourself over decisions in the past — I do not. I move on.”

“By the way, what I’m talking about is not just the present, it is the future. By the way, the future also includes that if somebody wants somebody working for the state of Louisiana, for the future, not fixated on the past, the polls close 8:00 tonight, get out there and vote,” Cassidy continued. “But by the way, I will continue to vote for the future of Louisiana, working well with President Trump and anyone else. I’m about the future.”

Watch the clip above via The Big Weekend Show on Fox News.

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